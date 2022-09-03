Anson Funds Management LP Purchases New Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

