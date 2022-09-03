Anson Funds Management LP Has $460,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

