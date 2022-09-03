Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,440 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Duke Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.