Anson Funds Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Zynga by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Price Performance

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zynga Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

