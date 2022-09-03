Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADRZY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Andritz has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

