Analyzing Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) & The Competition

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 19.05 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 16.55

Analyst Recommendations

Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 206 987 2145 73 2.61

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 182.15%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 47.50%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -234.56% -64.61% -16.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.