Analyzing Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -667.20% -12.80% -10.90% Rare Element Resources N/A -47.89% -42.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alexco Resource and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alexco Resource currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 662.91%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexco Resource and Rare Element Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.26 -$2.51 million ($0.55) -0.77 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -18.33

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Rare Element Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

