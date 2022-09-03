Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Amtech Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amtech Systems news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

