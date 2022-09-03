Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 17,591 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

