Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $203.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

