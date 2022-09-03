American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AOUT opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 266,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.