American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Trimmed by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,467 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 41,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American International Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

