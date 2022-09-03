Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 7,957,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock worth $15,924,562 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 162.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

