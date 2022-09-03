Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

