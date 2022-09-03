Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIF shares. Cormark increased their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer James Hannon acquired 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$95,910.

TSE AIF opened at C$49.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.88. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

