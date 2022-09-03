Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.16

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.15. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,937 shares changing hands.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.
