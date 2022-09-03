Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.