Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 960 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

STC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.