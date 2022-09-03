ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.41. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 1,495 shares changing hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT)
