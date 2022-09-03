ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.41. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 1,495 shares changing hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

