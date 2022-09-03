Aloha (ALOHA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $463,725.33

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aloha has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $463,725.33 and $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aloha Profile

Aloha (ALOHA) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

