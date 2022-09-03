Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 803,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.