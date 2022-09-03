Allegion plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Allegion has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

ALLE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. 402,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,630. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

