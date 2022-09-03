AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGRI opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

