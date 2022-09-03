Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,708 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.02% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $137,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.4 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

