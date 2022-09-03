AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Up 2%

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) shares were up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.08 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 458,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,853,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

AfriTin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.54. The stock has a market cap of £56.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

AfriTin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AfriTin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfriTin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.