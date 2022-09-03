AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

