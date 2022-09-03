Aeron 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,630.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Aeron has a total market cap of $826.49 and $21,630.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

