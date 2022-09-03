Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AVK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. 63,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,419. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

