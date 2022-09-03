AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sep 3rd, 2022

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIXGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 251,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $983.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

