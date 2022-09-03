AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 251,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $983.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

