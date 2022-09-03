AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $165.22

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.22 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 125.53 ($1.52). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 13,536 shares changing hands.

AdEPT Technology Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57. The firm has a market cap of £31.29 million and a PE ratio of -29.07.

AdEPT Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

About AdEPT Technology Group

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

