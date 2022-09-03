Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142,511 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 36,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $284.07 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.