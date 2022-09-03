Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 125,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,095,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $778.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

