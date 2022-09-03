Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of ANF opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

