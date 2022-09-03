AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.41

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 61885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Several research analysts have commented on SKFRY shares. Danske raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

