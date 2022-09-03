888tron Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.39 Million (888)

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. 888tron has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 888tron coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015412 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 888tron

888 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. 888tron’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 888tron

According to CryptoCompare, “Octocoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It was launched on BTC Talk on Mar 08, 2014 at 18:08 (UTC) and later abandoned by it's original developer of the same name. On Nov 11, 2015 a new developer steps up and released an updated client, thus reviving Octocoin. “

