871 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 871 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $3,224,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

