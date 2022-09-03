854 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.19. 1,145,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,601. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

