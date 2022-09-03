775 Shares in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.23 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

