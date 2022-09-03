77,199 Shares in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 718,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 214,136 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 184,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

RWM opened at $24.38 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

