6,650 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,246 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,456,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 603,986 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,369,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $29.29 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.