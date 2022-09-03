6,491 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

