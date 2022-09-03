644 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $580.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.81. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

