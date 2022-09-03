5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FPLSF. Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

5N Plus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

