58,000 Shares in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total transaction of 439,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,919,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 113,542,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total value of 439,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,919,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 113,542,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,480,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Stock Up 3.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SmartRent stock opened at 2.92 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.65 and a twelve month high of 14.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $577.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.92.

SmartRent Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

