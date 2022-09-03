576 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSC opened at $239.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.55. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Stephens cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

