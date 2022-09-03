53,484 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Avnet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

