394,795 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 394,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,692,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 518,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,249,000 after acquiring an additional 164,021 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $236.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

