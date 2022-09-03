374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Up 6.6%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 1,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 247.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

