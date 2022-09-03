26,869 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPKB. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

SPKB stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

