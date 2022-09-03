23,844 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,938,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 928,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,079,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,849,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Steelcase by 89.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 786,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,658,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 88,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.